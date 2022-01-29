UrduPoint.com

FIA Asks Banks To Freeze Accounts Of Hareem Shah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 29, 2022 | 11:56 AM

FIA asks banks to freeze accounts of Hareem Shah

The latest reports suggest that the TikToker holds two accounts; one in Lahore and the second in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2022) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday wrote letters to two banks to freeze TikTok star Hareem Shah’s accounts for his alleged role in money laundering.

The Tiktoker came in trouble after she recorded a video and made it viral on social media as the agency took notice of it and booked her charges of money laundering. Hareem Shah whose original name is Fiza Hussain was seen in a video holding huge sum of money at an airport in Doha earlier this month.

She was saying that it was difficult for travelling with huge sum of money and asked the people to be careful while carrying the amount as it also unlawful.

However, the FIA launched an inquiry against Hareem Shah.

The TikToker denied later that it was not real and she did all that just as a fun and to sensitize people.

Now the agency wrote letters to two banks to freeze accounts of Hareem Shah until the inquiry against her is completed.

