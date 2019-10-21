Filmmaker Jami reveals he was raped by a powerful person of Pakistani media industry

(@Aneesah05582539)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) Filmmaker Jami said that he had been a very strong supporter of the movement against sexual harassment because he had been raped by a big name of the Pakistani media industry years back.In a series of posts on the social networking platform Twitter, the film director broke his silence on the traumas of his past, recalling how harassers get away with rape and sexual violence."Why I am so strongly supporting #MeToo?" Jami said.

"Because, I know exactly how it happens now - inside a room, then outside courts and inside courts. How a survivor hides, confides "He elaborated that he was brutally raped by a very powerful person in the media world.

"A giant actually and yes I'm taller than him," the film-maker said, apparently identifying the rapist."I froze not sure why yesss it really happens and happened to me. Till this day 13 years ve passed i curse myself why i didnt take his eyes out but i was so close to this guy a friend, doing his mega shoots for his mega high end books and museum launches etc maybe thats why my system shut down," Jami wrote.The film-maker added that he could not retaliate despite having strong posture, that his system just shut down, and he let the rapist have his way because he was powerful."I told my few close friends but no one took it seriously.

I told them so many times with the name of this tycoon but as if im a joker or something. YES high end friends top end friends in media didnt do anything," he shared.Jami said that he had gone to a doctor at a famous hospital in Karachi and took medication to get over the incident, but it was difficult and he even left Pakistan for some time.

"I spent 6 or so month in agha khan with a therapist and the usual pills zanax...and then i left pk for few months to reboot.

He came to my Fathers funeral also and instead of crying for Papa (who got to know before dying that im destroyed) i was hiding inside my own home telling Mother who was also busy with her pain to run out and stop him from coming in."The famous director said that the rapist had also come to the funeral of his father, and despite his objections, he could not stop him.

He also said that he cannot pluck up the courage to name the rapist, even today."Till this day i dont ve the courage to come out and name him. Its super tough. I know my own buddies will laugh and joke," he remarked.Jami maintained that he was writing this now because the movement against harassment was under attack and he was ready to partially vomit out his own experience."Im writing this now cuz #metoo is under attack and im ready to partially vomit out my own experience.

Its all true what the victims says and how they say or hide. Its all an exact same pattern a victim goes thru like clock work as if DNA has a SOS gene to shut up or they all will rip u apart in the society."Talking about a recent case of a college professor committing suicide on alleged claims of harassment, Jami remarked that one wrongful death did not mean all victims were fake and liars."So one wrongful death doesnt mean all victims r fake and liars.

Im pissed that they r attacking the movement and victims so im coming here today after 13 or so years to say 99.99% survivors r telling the truth always. No doubt ever!"