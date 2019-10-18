Good script makes career of several artists: Sajid Hasan

UrduPoint.com
Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:26 PM

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) - Pakistani actor Sajid Hasan has said that one good film makes career of several artists.According to details, the actor said that efforts of new filmmakers and producers should be encouraged for the revival of movies in the country.He further said that the neighboring country (India) makes films based on propaganda while we promote peace through our content.

