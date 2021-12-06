UrduPoint.com

Hania Aamir Responds To Critics Over Her Dance Video

Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:31 PM

The actress while addressing her critics says that they should prioritize their mental health as holding hate in hearts makes them weak.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2021) Actress Hania Aamir has responded to her critics over her recent dance video that went viral on social media.

The actress was seen grooving on Asim Azhar’s song in a concert in Karachi.

She faced huge criticism over her viral dance video.

Taking to Instagram, Hania responded her critics saying that: “There’s growth and maturity in moving on and letting go. Prioritize your mental health. Vibe to what makes you happy.

Holding hate in your heart only weakens you. Let go and live. Life is too short to hold on to the sad bits of your past,”.

She also said, “ You owe nothing to the bitter memories, not even a thought. You owe nothing to the strangers questioning your life choices, not even an explanation. So pick yourself up, shake it off and move on.

“I pray that everyone reading this grows and moves on effortlessly, beautifully & gracefully,” she concluded.

