Hareem Shah approaches police against torture

The TikToker has accused Bahadur Sher Afridi and Ayesha Naaz for beating and torturing her at her residence in E-11 in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March-2021) TikTok star Hareem was beaten and tortured by two suspects, police said on Monday.

The TikToker approached Golra Police Station to lodge FIR against the accused persons, stating that she was brutally tortured at home by Bahadur Sher Afridi and Ayesha Naaz.

Hareem Shah said she came from Karachi to Islamabad for shooting purposes and was living in E-11 III, Omni Arcade.

On March 18, she stated, Bahadur Sher Afridi and Ayesha Naaz came to her flat and started thrashing her with no reason.

According to the TikToker, they brutally tortured her, left her injured and ran away.

“Bahadur Sher Afridi slapped me on my face,” she was quoted by a local tv report as saying. The TikToker asked the police to lodge FIR against the suspects.

On it, the police registered FIR and started raids to arrest both suspects Bahadur Sher Afridi and Ayesha Naaz.