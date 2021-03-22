UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hareem Shah Approaches Police Against Torture

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 01:12 PM

Hareem Shah approaches police against torture

The TikToker has accused Bahadur Sher Afridi and Ayesha Naaz for beating and torturing her at her residence in E-11 in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March-2021) TikTok star Hareem was beaten and tortured by two suspects, police said on Monday.

The TikToker approached Golra Police Station to lodge FIR against the accused persons, stating that she was brutally tortured at home by Bahadur Sher Afridi and Ayesha Naaz.

Hareem Shah said she came from Karachi to Islamabad for shooting purposes and was living in E-11 III, Omni Arcade.

On March 18, she stated, Bahadur Sher Afridi and Ayesha Naaz came to her flat and started thrashing her with no reason.

According to the TikToker, they brutally tortured her, left her injured and ran away.

“Bahadur Sher Afridi slapped me on my face,” she was quoted by a local tv report as saying. The TikToker asked the police to lodge FIR against the suspects.

On it, the police registered FIR and started raids to arrest both suspects Bahadur Sher Afridi and Ayesha Naaz.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Islamabad Police Police Station March FIR Afridi TV From

Recent Stories

NCOC decides to increase restrictions on activitie ..

31 minutes ago

New Trial Shows AstraZeneca Vaccine Is 79% Effecti ..

12 minutes ago

Outbound parcels through Xinjiang port exceed 10 m ..

12 minutes ago

Deliveroo says set for valuation of up to 8.8 bn i ..

12 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower as Renesas adds to concer ..

13 minutes ago

About 18,000 People Evacuated in Australia's New S ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.