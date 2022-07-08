UrduPoint.com

Hira Mani Curious About Upcoming By-elections Of Punjab

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2022 | 06:38 PM

Hira Mani curious about upcoming by-elections of Punjab

The actress wants to know which party will win the next by-polls on 20 seats of the provincial assembly.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8, 2022) Bollywood star Hira Mani is curious about upcoming by-elections of Punjab.

Taking to Twitter, the actress has asked her fans whether the narrative of "vote ko izzat do" will win the elections or what he calls "Gogi gang" will emerge as winner.

Hira has asked the fans to give her response in the comment section.

It may be noted here that by-elections on 20 seats that fell vacant after ECP de-seated the PTI dissidents will be held on July 17.

