Controversy Erupts As Alleged Private Video Of TikToker Sajal Malik Leaks Online
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 21, 2025 | 04:21 PM
While some claim woman in video is Sajal Malik, no official confirmation has been made regarding her identity in the footage
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2025) A controversial private video allegedly featuring popular Pakistani TikToker Sajal Malik has been leaked and is circulating widely on social media, drawing significant criticism.
The viral video has sparked intense debate online.
While some claimed that the woman in the video is Sajal Malik, no official confirmation has been made regarding her identity in the footage.
Following the leak, social media has been divided—on one hand, the Sajal’s fans have strongly condemned the video’s circulation, calling it an invasion of privacy.
On the other hand, some users speculated that the video may have been leaked intentionally for publicity.
Sajal Malik has not issued any public statement regarding the viral video, and fueled further speculation about her involvement.
It may be mentioned here Sajal Malik has over 176,000 followers and more than two million likes on TikTok. The incident has not only impacted her public image but has also raised serious concerns about digital privacy and cybercrime.
Recent Stories
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online5 minutes ago
-
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit Dosanjh2 days ago
-
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model2 days ago
-
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid3 days ago
-
Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to acting, showbiz industry4 days ago
-
Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina4 days ago
-
Dharmendra laid down at feet of my mother Noor Jehan during India visit: Hina Durrani5 days ago
-
Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?5 days ago
-
Has Bollywood actress Malaika Arora found new love after Arjun Kapoor?9 days ago
-
Amara Chaudhry addresses playful question about cricketers’ marriage proposal9 days ago
-
Velo Sound Station Season 3 Kicks Off with Glamorous Launch at Lahore Fort9 days ago
-
Actress Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar share joyful news of expecting second child11 days ago