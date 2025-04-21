Open Menu

Controversy Erupts As Alleged Private Video Of TikToker Sajal Malik Leaks Online

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 21, 2025 | 04:21 PM

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online

While some claim woman in video is Sajal Malik, no official confirmation has been made regarding her identity in the footage

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2025) A controversial private video allegedly featuring popular Pakistani TikToker Sajal Malik has been leaked and is circulating widely on social media, drawing significant criticism.

The viral video has sparked intense debate online.

While some claimed that the woman in the video is Sajal Malik, no official confirmation has been made regarding her identity in the footage.

Following the leak, social media has been divided—on one hand, the Sajal’s fans have strongly condemned the video’s circulation, calling it an invasion of privacy.

On the other hand, some users speculated that the video may have been leaked intentionally for publicity.

Sajal Malik has not issued any public statement regarding the viral video, and fueled further speculation about her involvement.

It may be mentioned here Sajal Malik has over 176,000 followers and more than two million likes on TikTok. The incident has not only impacted her public image but has also raised serious concerns about digital privacy and cybercrime.

