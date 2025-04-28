Pakistani Actress Alizeh Shah announces exit from social media

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2025) Pakistani showbiz actress Alizeh Shah has announced her decision to step away from social media.

Known for frequently making headlines due to controversies, actress and model Alizeh Shah has now distanced herself from social media. Alizeh, who began her career with the film Superstar and gained fame through the drama Ehd-e-Wafa, has in recent years been subjected to social media trolling over her outfits, style, and music videos.

Recently, in a message shared on social media, Alizeh Shah revealed that the criticism directed at her has been mentally affecting her. She stated that while she appears strong outwardly, internally she is battling numerous issues. She emphasized that she never sought fame through unethical means, yet still faces harsh criticism.

The actress has now written “She Quits” on her Instagram story, announcing her departure from social media, and has deleted all her previous posts from her accounts. Frustrated with trolling, she even likened social media to “hell”.

Alizeh Shah’s decision has drawn mixed reactions from social media users. Some suggested it might be an attempt to seek attention. One user commented, "If you are posting something, you should also learn to handle the reactions."

Meanwhile, many fans expressed sympathy for Alizeh. One user wrote, "It seems she is going through mental stress; she needs support." Another offered prayers, saying, "May Allah guide her and grant her peace."