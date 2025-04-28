Pakistani Actress Alizeh Shah Announces Exit From Social Media
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 28, 2025 | 07:44 PM
Alizeh, who began her career with the film Superstar and gained fame through the drama Ehd-e-Wafa, has in recent years been subjected to social media trolling over her outfits, style, and music videos
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2025) Pakistani showbiz actress Alizeh Shah has announced her decision to step away from social media.
Known for frequently making headlines due to controversies, actress and model Alizeh Shah has now distanced herself from social media. Alizeh, who began her career with the film Superstar and gained fame through the drama Ehd-e-Wafa, has in recent years been subjected to social media trolling over her outfits, style, and music videos.
Recently, in a message shared on social media, Alizeh Shah revealed that the criticism directed at her has been mentally affecting her. She stated that while she appears strong outwardly, internally she is battling numerous issues. She emphasized that she never sought fame through unethical means, yet still faces harsh criticism.
The actress has now written “She Quits” on her Instagram story, announcing her departure from social media, and has deleted all her previous posts from her accounts. Frustrated with trolling, she even likened social media to “hell”.
Alizeh Shah’s decision has drawn mixed reactions from social media users. Some suggested it might be an attempt to seek attention. One user commented, "If you are posting something, you should also learn to handle the reactions."
Meanwhile, many fans expressed sympathy for Alizeh. One user wrote, "It seems she is going through mental stress; she needs support." Another offered prayers, saying, "May Allah guide her and grant her peace."
Recent Stories
Pakistani Actress Alizeh Shah announces exit from social media
PSL X: Mohammad Amir’s celebration style after dismissing Babar Azam goes vira ..
Massive blackout hits Spain, Portugal, France
Aleem Khan condemns acts of sabotage in South Waziristan
Landslide near Kalapani Girls School: damage assessment and restoration ordered
Chief Secretary reviews progress on key development initiatives
Man dies of electrocution
Two-Day FDI digital Forum begins Tomorrow
KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Governor Kundi
NUST organizes Tree Plantation Drive
KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisa ..
Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum affirms expansion of bilateral trade, investm ..
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Pakistani Actress Alizeh Shah announces exit from social media2 minutes ago
-
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released4 days ago
-
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt5 days ago
-
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hearts everywhere5 days ago
-
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebration of Heritage, Craft ..6 days ago
-
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online7 days ago
-
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit Dosanjh9 days ago
-
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model9 days ago
-
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid10 days ago
-
Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to acting, showbiz industry11 days ago
-
Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina11 days ago
-
Dharmendra laid down at feet of my mother Noor Jehan during India visit: Hina Durrani12 days ago