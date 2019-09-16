(@Aneesah05582539)

Another Bollywood blockbuster hopeful has met with a disastrous end in China. "2.0," dubbed as the most expensive Indian movie to date with a reported budget of US$82 million, is running to near-empty 11,000 cinema halls

Starring Indian superstars like Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, the sci-fi fantasy thriller has managed to earn a little more than two million U.S. Dollars on the Chinese mainland since its release on September 6.

Considering its poor box-office performance, the movie is soon expected to be pulled out of theaters, China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported on Monday.

"2.0," the sequel to the 2010 Indian super hit "Robot," follows the story of a humanoid robot called "Chitti" fighting against the spirit of an ornithologist who is hell-bent on killing people using mobile phones.

It is also the first Indian film to be originally shot in 3D. As many as 25 visual effects studios from Hollywood were hired to work on the film.

The Chinese market is seen as a goldmine in India after the success of movies such as "Dangal," "Secret Superstar" and "Andhadhun." However, there has been a long unimpressive spell as well. The latest India release, action thriller "Kaabil," saw one of the worst openings for an Indian film in the country, earning merely US$2 million.

In 2018, another domestic record-buster, "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion," failed to impress the Chinese audiences. After a month-long run, the movie managed to pocket just US$11 million.