Is Amina Sheikh Contracting Second Marriage?

Mon 10th August 2020 | 06:19 PM

Is Amina Sheikh contracting second marriage?

The actress has left her fans curious about an important decision of her life as she has shared photo of two wedding rings on her Instagram account.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2020) Popular actress Aamina Sheikh made her fans curious about her second marriage by sharing engagement ring on Social media.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a photo, showing three hands holding two wedding rings.

She did not make any comment or emoji, leaving her fans curious about important decision of her life.

However, the fans congratulated her and expressed good wishes for the actress. The colleagues of Aamina Sheikh including Sunita Marshall, Muneeba Mazari, Mansha Pasha and Nadia Husain also came forward to congratulate her for her new life journey.

More Stories From Showbiz

