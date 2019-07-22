UrduPoint.com
Isloo Music Fest Organized Featuring Romanian Singers

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 45 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 10:34 PM

Isloo music fest organized featuring Romanian singers

Isloo Music Festival was organized Monday by Pak Live Concerts to serve the music lovers with an exciting experience of western and local musical evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Isloo Music Festival was organized Monday by Pak Live Concerts to serve the music lovers with an exciting experience of western and local musical evening.

Romanian singer from famous dance group Akcent, Adrian Sina and solo singer Sandra N performed live in the concert to amuse the audiences along with other local talent at the Aura Grande Hall here.

Both the singers have best hit albums over the last few years and possessed international fan base including Pakistan. Akcent came to Islamabad after three years while Sandra N came to perform for the first time in Islamabad.

A large number of islooites attended this amusing event which aimed to promote the soft image of Pakistan internationally to give message to the world that Pakistan was a peace loving country and secured enough to welcome the international talent in the country.

Music is a strong medium of communication as it has a unique place in the performing arts with reflection of cultural heritage of specific regions.

Besides giving quality entertainment to Islooites, the event also promoted healthy activities among the youngsters and revive the traditional musical heritage with theme of promoting peace, love and harmony.

Such events play an important role in supporting the established and upcoming artistes and engage the audience in positive activities through artistic expressions.

