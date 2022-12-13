Kamli to be premiered at European film festival in 2023

(@Abdulla99267510)

Directed by Sarmad Khosat, the film is featuring Saba Qamar Zaman, Sania Saeed, Nimra Bucha, Omair Rana and Hamaza Khawaja for the lead roles.

LAHORE: (Urdu point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13rd, 2022) Kamli, a Pakistani film which won will be premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) in 2023.

It is second Pakistani movie after Joyland which will make Pakistan proud at international level.

The Khoosat Films made the announcement on its official Instagram page.

They wrote, “We are so excited to announce that ‘Kamli’ will finally be premiering in Europe at the esteemed International Film Festival Rotterdam ‘23 @iffr, where it has been selected for the Limelight Programme.

"

"We hope the film charms the audiences the way it has left many spellbound in its successful run across packed cinemas in Pakistan.”

Kamli is all about love, loss and cloaked secrets and Sarmad Sultan Khoosat directed the movie.

Khoosat’s directorial film released in theatres on June 3, 2022 and received positive reviews both from the audiences and the critics.

