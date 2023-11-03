Open Menu

Kim Kardashian’s Children Wear Different Halloween Dresses To Express Support For Gaza Victims

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 03, 2023 | 06:46 PM

Kim Kardashian's children wear different Halloween dresses to express support for Gaza victims

Kim Kardashian shares images of her children dressed as injured individuals with fake blood on their bodies and wearing shirts with Arabic text.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2023) Kim Kardashian, an internet sensation, has expressed support for the Gaza victims, especially for the children of Gaza by sharing pictures of her children wearing fake blood Arabic themes dresses for Halloween.

Kim Kardashian shared images of her children dressed as injured individuals with fake blood on their bodies and wearing shirts with Arabic text.

One user, Ala Hamdan, expressed their disapproval, stating, "So @KimKardashian thought it’s fun and playful to dress kids in this Halloween outfit: Injured boys, blood everywhere, clothes with ARABIC on them, shredded shirts.

After she shared that she fully supports Israeli actions towards Palestinians, this post reflects her sick mentality in mocking the killing of 4000+ children in #Gaza by Israeli airstrikes."

Laila Alnaif also responded on Instagram, saying, "I’m not sure how you think this is appropriate given that almost 4,000 kids have died in Gaza and actually look like this? Unacceptable, not funny. Your country went through a Genocide and you speak on it frequently, shocked that you don’t have the heart for the Palestinians going through the same."

