KPK Govt Stars Restoration Work On Ancestral Homes Of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:47 PM

KPK govt stars restoration work on ancestral homes of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor

Nephew of Dilip Kumar, Fawad Ishaq,  has appreciated the government’s work to restore his uncle and Raj Kapoor’s ancestral homes.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2021) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started restoration of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s homes in Peshawar after getting their possession.

The home of Dilip Kumar’s ancestors and the home of Raj Kapoor’s elders are located in the Qissa Khwani Bazar of the city.

The latest reports say that debris has been removed from both the houses under the operation for restoration.

Fawad Ishaq, the nephew of Dilip Kumar, has appreciated the government’s work to restore his uncle and Raj Kapoor’s ancestral homes.

“Dilip Kumar’s relationship with Peshawar will never be

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar’s nephew Fawad Ishaq has lauded the government’s decision to restore his uncle and Raj Kapoor’s ancestral homes.

He further said Dilip Kumar’s attachment to Peshawar never weakened,” he added.

