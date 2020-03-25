Mahira Khan asks powerful to take care of underprivileged in fight against Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

The actress says that they must take care of those who are not in powerful position and not much aware about the virus.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2020) Renowned actress and film star Mahira Khan asked people to take care of under privileged in your areas as the fight against novel Coronavirus continued here on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan’s superstar Mahira Khan wrote: “ If you are educated, if you can survive a month without work or in a position of power/privilege then this battle is yours more than anyone else’s! We must take care of those who are not in our position - make them aware, give them paid leaves, make their life easy! #COVID2019,”.

In a previous message, Mahira Khan had asked the fans: “Be kinder than usual, be kinder than you feel. At this point when we are all at home and worried, anxiety runs high. Think about those who already suffer from other health ailments - physical and mental.

P.S Also.. it’s a beautiful morning in Karachi. And a tree next to my home which never grew any leaves has suddenly started to grow them. Also also.. do you spot a heart in the sky?,”.