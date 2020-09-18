Musical evening to be held on Sep 19

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :A musical evening blended with soulful tunes will be held on here on Saturday (September 19) at Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan (TDCP) hill resort Murree.

The event was being arranged to enthrall the music lovers with well known singers and prominent band "360 degree The Band"with a joyful evening.

An official�told APP, that this event is likely to provide an opportunity to people from Rawalpindi and Islamabad to come and enjoy musical night with peaceful and mesmerizing music.

He said that it was a family ambiance event that has specifically been arranged to enhance the culture activities and provide healthy entertainment to citizens.����������Strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be followed, he stated.