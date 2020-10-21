Naat Khawan Mehboob Hamdani passes away

Renowned Naat Khawan Mehboob Ahmed Hamdani passed away in Lahore on wee hours of Tuesday after a long battle with cancer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Renowned Naat Khawan Mehboob Ahmed Hamdani passed away in Lahore on wee hours of Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.

According to details, Mehboob Ahmed Hamdani was under treatment at the Ittefaq Hospital, Lahore where he breathed his last during treatment, private news channels reported.

He was the elder brother of famous Naat Khawan Marghoob Hamdani.