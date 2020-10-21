UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naat Khawan Mehboob Hamdani Passes Away

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:52 AM

Naat Khawan Mehboob Hamdani passes away

Renowned Naat Khawan Mehboob Ahmed Hamdani passed away in Lahore on wee hours of Tuesday after a long battle with cancer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Renowned Naat Khawan Mehboob Ahmed Hamdani passed away in Lahore on wee hours of Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.

According to details, Mehboob Ahmed Hamdani was under treatment at the Ittefaq Hospital, Lahore where he breathed his last during treatment, private news channels reported.

He was the elder brother of famous Naat Khawan Marghoob Hamdani.

Related Topics

Lahore Cancer

Recent Stories

MEPs back EU's Big Tech clampdown

2 minutes ago

Air Pollution in India's New Delhi Exceeded Safe N ..

2 minutes ago

MMU reiterates demand for Mirwaiz Umar Farooq rele ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 19 deaths, 660 new cases of Covid ..

8 minutes ago

October 29 confirmed as public sector holiday for ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Customs solves 170 IPR disputes in 9 months ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.