Netflix is expected to approve first ever original web series from Pakistan

Journalist Hasan Kazmi has claimed that the streaming giant has given green signal about approval of his first original Pakistani project involving a huge budget.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2022) A local journalist has said that Netflix has approved its first ever original web series from Pakistan.

He says the project involved a huge budget.

He says the series is set to have three seasons with 13 episodes each. But he journalist has not disclosed the project details.