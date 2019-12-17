Noor Bukhari rules out rumors about her fifth marriage

(@fidahassanain)

The actress says that she has left the showbiz industry two years ago and doesn’t like news about her personal life.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2019) Former Lollywood actress Noor Bukhari who left the media industry two years ago has ruled out the rumors about her fifth marriage in London, and urged the media to stay away from running fake news about her personal life.

“I left the media industry two years ago but still I’m target of these foolish news,” said Noor Bukhari on her Instagram account.

Last week, the social media roared up about her Noor bukhari who was known as the best host of the morning shows and showbiz industry that she had entered into fifth marriage.

Noor who is now a days living in London came down hard upon the social media and those outlets spreading fake rumors about her marriage.