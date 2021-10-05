Prominent Theater & Film Director Sarmad Sehbai Conducted a Workshop at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 11:08 AM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a workshop for the students of performing arts, Conducted by Veteran artist Sarmad Sehbai

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a workshop for the students of performing arts, Conducted by Veteran artist Sarmad Sehbai. Initiating the workshop on theatre & films Mr. Sehbai answer the queries of attendees. He said that Theatre is a social activity., academically theatre is the pillar but practically films & theatre are not really different they are similar. Further speaking he said that content is incomplete without the directions, angles, music, lights & wardrobe.
Speaking about popular art Mr. Sehbai said, “Writing original content is not easy, Every act of creativity is a revolution, It’s up to you whether you want to do something creative or more towards popular art.

He also presented his poetry & gained praise.

Concluding the event President Arts Council M.Ahmed Shah, Joint Secretary of the council Asjad Bukhari, & Principal of ACIAC Mr. Shahid Rassam presented the bouquet to Sarmad Sehbai. It should be noted that Mr. Sehbai is one of the most theatre film directors & also he is a great poet. His dramas Naya qanoon, Toba Tek Singh & gained the highest popularity, and his film “Mah-e-Mir” was nominated at foreign language academy awards in 2016.

