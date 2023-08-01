Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of 'Barbie' today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the censor board to thoroughly review the film before reaching a decision regarding its screening in the province.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2023) The Punjab Film Censor Board is set to decide the fate of the highly anticipated Hollywood movie "Barbie" today (Tuesday).

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the censor board to thoroughly review the film before reaching a decision regarding its screening in the province.

The movie had faced a previous ban in Punjab, despite having obtained a no objection certificate from the censor board. Police and district administration conducted raids in Lahore theaters, resulting in the film being halted midway in some venues and necessitating ticket refunds.

"Barbie," a fantasy comedy film directed by Greta Gerwig and featuring renowned actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has garnered immense global attention since its release on July 21.

The movie has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response worldwide; however, it faced objections in Punjab due to allegedly containing objectionable content.

A Punjab government official stated that the decision to halt the movie was based on public complaints, while it continues to be screened in other provinces.

Facts about the film reveal that it centers around the famous doll and has also faced opposition in Vietnam for scenes depicting China's territorial claims in the South China Sea.

"Barbie" shattered initial estimates by grossing an impressive $162 million in ticket sales during its debut weekend in the United States and Canada.

This makes it the top-performing movie of the year in terms of domestic opening weekend sales, surpassing the record held by the April release "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

A noteworthy box office showdown occurred between "Barbie" and director Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," aptly dubbed "Barbenheimer."

Both films exceeded expectations, propelling the US and Canadian box office to surpass $300 million, marking just the fourth time in history that such a milestone has been achieved.