Renowned folk, Ghazal singer Malka Pukhraj remembered

Renowned folk and Ghazal singer Malka Pukhraj was remembered on the occasion of her 19th death anniversary on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Renowned folk and Ghazal singer Malka Pukhraj was remembered on the occasion of her 19th death anniversary on Saturday.

Malika Pukhraj was born in Hamipur village near Akhnoor in Jammu in 1912.

Her family was shifted to Jammu Town where she learned urdu and Persian. She had melodious voice from childhood and received music lessons.

Malka Pukhraj received her training from Ustad Ali Baksh Kasuri, father of legendary singer Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan.

Over the next 8 decades, she captivated her audience with her command over the singing genres of Thumri, Ghazal, Bhajan and folk Pahari Geet, including Dogri folk songs.

She was among the greatest singers of British India in the 1940s and after partition in 1947, she migrated to Lahore, Pakistan, where she received further fame, through her radio performances with composer, Kale Khan.

In 1980, she received the Presidential Pride of Performance Award.

Her best work included ghazals such as "Abhi To Main Jawan Hoon", "Mare Qatil Mare Dildar Mere Paas Raho", "Lo Phir Basant Aaye" and "Piya Baaj Piyala Piya Jaye Na", among many others. These songs are still famous amongst music enthusiasts in Pakistan.

Malka Pukhraj was died in Lahore on February 4, 2004 and was laid to rest at Shah Jamal graveyard in Lahore.