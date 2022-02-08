Russian Animation Short 'Boxballet' Nominated for Oscar

(@Aneesah05582539)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russian animation short film "Boxballet" directed by Anton Dyakov has been nominated for Oscar Award 2022, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

The film is competing with "Affairs of the Art," "Bestia", "Robin Robin" and "The Windshield Wiper".