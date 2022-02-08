UrduPoint.com

Russian Animation Short 'Boxballet' Nominated For Oscar

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published February 08, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Russian Animation Short 'Boxballet' Nominated for Oscar

Russian animation short film "Boxballet" directed by Anton Dyakov has been nominated for Oscar Award 2022, the organizers announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russian animation short film "Boxballet" directed by Anton Dyakov has been nominated for Oscar Award 2022, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

The film is competing with "Affairs of the Art," "Bestia", "Robin Robin" and "The Windshield Wiper".

Related Topics

Film And Movies Russia Oscar

Recent Stories

Burkina prosecutors seek 30 years for ex-leader Co ..

Burkina prosecutors seek 30 years for ex-leader Compaore over Sankara murder

54 seconds ago
 Cricket players' union admits failings in Rafiq ra ..

Cricket players' union admits failings in Rafiq racism case

55 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks ministry's report regar ..

Islamabad High Court seeks ministry's report regarding human rights violations i ..

57 seconds ago
 LPR Claims Prevented Kiev's Artillery Strike by In ..

LPR Claims Prevented Kiev's Artillery Strike by Intercepting Drone in Donbas

59 seconds ago
 UKs Johnson Backs Lithuania in Row With China Over ..

UKs Johnson Backs Lithuania in Row With China Over Taiwan

3 minutes ago
 'Belfast,' 'Coda,' 'Don't Look Up,' 'West Side Sto ..

'Belfast,' 'Coda,' 'Don't Look Up,' 'West Side Story' Among Oscar Best Picture N ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>