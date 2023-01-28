Sajal Aly to play role in upcoming ‘Umrao Jaan Ada’ for web series

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the project is in development and will be released for a major digital platform.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2023) Lollywood star Sajal Aly would play in the upcoming ‘Umrao Jaan’ adaptation series, the reports said on Saturday.

The Ye Dil Mera actor would be starring role of Umrao Jaan in an upcoming web series adaptation of the classic urdu literature novel ‘Umrao Jaan Ada’—written by prominent writer Mirza Hadi Ruswa in 1899.

It is another feather to her cap in the field of art.

She has not only worked in local dramas, films, Bollywood, OTT but has also worked with the British cinema.

Earlier, big Names like Rekha, Rani and Aishwarya Rai performed the iconic character onscreen.

According to the reports, another prominent name would also join the case as the second lead while the producers confirmed that the Urdu language series would mainly be relied upon the original version of the novel.

The films produced earlier, however, had taken some creative liberties for narrative adjustments.

The series which is in development would be released for a major digital platform.