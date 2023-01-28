UrduPoint.com

Sajal Aly To Play Role In Upcoming ‘Umrao Jaan Ada’ For Web Series

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 28, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Sajal Aly to play role in upcoming ‘Umrao Jaan Ada’ for web series

The latest reports say that the project is in development and will be released for a major digital platform.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2023) Lollywood star Sajal Aly would play in the upcoming ‘Umrao Jaan’ adaptation series, the reports said on Saturday.

The Ye Dil Mera actor would be starring role of Umrao Jaan in an upcoming web series adaptation of the classic urdu literature novel ‘Umrao Jaan Ada’—written by prominent writer Mirza Hadi Ruswa in 1899.

It is another feather to her cap in the field of art.

She has not only worked in local dramas, films, Bollywood, OTT but has also worked with the British cinema.

Earlier, big Names like Rekha, Rani and Aishwarya Rai performed the iconic character onscreen.

According to the reports, another prominent name would also join the case as the second lead while the producers confirmed that the Urdu language series would mainly be relied upon the original version of the novel.

The films produced earlier, however, had taken some creative liberties for narrative adjustments.

The series which is in development would be released for a major digital platform.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Bollywood Ye Lead Rekha

Recent Stories

Security forces kill one terrorist in North Waziri ..

Security forces kill one terrorist in North Waziristan IBO

24 minutes ago
 Retired NATO general Petr Pavel wins Czech preside ..

Retired NATO general Petr Pavel wins Czech presidential vote

7 minutes ago
 WASA announced water supply closure due to power s ..

WASA announced water supply closure due to power supply suspension

6 minutes ago
 GB CS meets SIHL's management for improving health ..

GB CS meets SIHL's management for improving health sector in GB

6 minutes ago
 NYTAS to attract foreign investment in tourism sec ..

NYTAS to attract foreign investment in tourism sector

6 minutes ago
 Security forces gun down active terrorist in Mir A ..

Security forces gun down active terrorist in Mir Ali IBO: ISPR

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.