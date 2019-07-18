UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Sanskari' Vidya Balan's 'time Pass Gyan'

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 23 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 03:51 PM

'Sanskari' Vidya Balan's 'time pass gyan'

Actress Vidya Balan seemed to be in a mood of goofing around as she shared a "time pass" video of herself lip-syncing some "sanskari gyan" with a funny twist.In the Instagram video

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th July, 2019) Actress Vidya Balan seemed to be in a mood of goofing around as she shared a "time pass" video of herself lip-syncing some "sanskari gyan" with a funny twist.In the Instagram video, Vidya is sporting a desi married woman look, wearing a bright red sari, sindoor and a bindi.

The clip begins with a man's voice saying how an unmarried woman's body is home to nine goddesses and that it is the husband's action that will decide which goddess will get active in her life post marriage.She captioned the hilarious video which was seen by 3 lakh people as: "Some tak-tuk time pass."On the work front, Vidya, who was last seen in "Tumhari Sulu", is gearing up for the release of "Mission Mangal", which is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), or the Mangalyaan project to put a space probe into Mars' orbit, launched by ISRO in November 2013.

Related Topics

Marriage Married Sari Man Vidya Balan November Women Post Instagram

Recent Stories

Pak Suzuki not going to cut production

27 minutes ago

Media Unions Slam Indian Finance Ministry for Limi ..

18 seconds ago

No flour crisis in Multan

20 seconds ago

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades blessed wit ..

21 seconds ago

Aditya Roy Kapur shares sneak peek from sets of 'S ..

25 seconds ago

Turkish Airstrikes Destroy Hideouts of Kurdish Mil ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.