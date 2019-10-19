UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stage Play 'Dil Da Mamla' Presented At Rawalpindi Arts Council

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 06:07 PM

Stage play 'Dil da Mamla' presented at Rawalpindi Arts Council

A family stage play 'Dil da Mamla' was presented by Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) with the collaboration of Dolphin Communication here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :A family stage play 'Dil da Mamla' was presented by Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) with the collaboration of Dolphin Communication here on Saturday.

The play was written by Salman Sunny and directed by Aasma Butt while Aslam Mughal, Saeed Anwar, Robina Khan, Naeem Bubba, Rizwana Khan, Saima Khan, Naeem Tota, Noor, Sabir Sunny and Salman Sunny were among the cast of the play.

The play was presented with an aim to educate the people how to deal with heart diseases.

Addressing at the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that RAC is recognized for presenting neat and clean entertainment facility for the people of twin cities.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed welcomed the guest and said that after renovation of the auditorium, the cultural activities have been resumed.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Saima Khan Family

Recent Stories

HED recommends action against MAO College Principa ..

8 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Larkana directs to ensure fool ..

2 minutes ago

Recruitment of 300 sanitary workers starts in Mult ..

2 minutes ago

Temporary stop of Allama Iqbal Express train at Mi ..

2 minutes ago

SSP National Highways and Motorway Police addresse ..

2 minutes ago

First ever literary festival to be held at Mardan

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.