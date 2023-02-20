UrduPoint.com

Tammana Begum Remembered On Her 11th Death Anniversary

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published February 20, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Tammana Begum remembered on her 11th death anniversary

The 11th death anniversary of renowned Pakistani film and Drama actress Tamanna Begum was marked on Feb 20 (Monday)

The 11th death anniversary of renowned Pakistani film and Drama actress Tamanna Begum was marked on Feb 20 (Monday) .

The legendary artist was born in Lahore and started her career at Radio Pakistan.

She later ventured into theatre and films and registered herself as one of the most sought-after actors. In the 1970s and 1980s, Tamanna Begum became popular.

She worked with popular stars, including Talat Iqbal and Waheed Murad, and her films gained much popularity among viewers.

Later, she had to settle for acting in television plays.

She died on February 20, 2012, due to kidney disease.

