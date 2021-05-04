UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'There Is No End' For Afrobeat Legend Tony Allen

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:54 PM

'There is no end' for Afrobeat legend Tony Allen

Legendary Nigerian drummer Tony Allen, who pioneered Afrobeat alongside his old band mate Fela Kuti, was knocking out rhythms right up until his death last year at the age of 79

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Legendary Nigerian drummer Tony Allen, who pioneered Afrobeat alongside his old band mate Fela Kuti, was knocking out rhythms right up until his death last year at the age of 79.

And as shown on a new album out this week, Allen never stopped pushing boundaries and promoting young talent.

At the time of his death in April 2020, he was deep into a new project that aimed to showcase a new generation of stars.

"Tony wanted to do a rap album, to feature some young rappers, boys and girls, but outside the norm," the new album's co-producer Vincent Taeger told AFP.

His friends and collaborators decided to complete the work he had started, resulting in "There Is No End", which is released on Friday.

"When he left us, it was very hard," Taeger said. "A month later, his record label and manager contacted me to say: 'You made a lot of progress, you should respect the wishes of the master and finish the album'." Allen had already recorded the drum parts and some bass lines, and was exploring potential collaborations with up-and-coming artists.

"Tony always loved hip-hop. With Fela, there was already the groove, the party, the dancing that lasts all night, just like the early rap sound-system parties," Allen's manager Eric Trosset told AFP.

- 'A smuggler' - Allen was one of the founding fathers of Afrobeat in the 1960s and 1970s as a drummer for Fela Kuti and musical director of his Africa '70 band.

They recorded around 40 albums together before parting ways after a 26-year collaboration.

Allen continued to reach new audiences, particularly through his work with Blur singer Damon Albarn and his groups Gorillaz and The Good, the Bad and the Queen.

For the new album, the only song that had been completed at the time of his death was "Cosmosis" featuring British rapper Skepta and poet Ben Okri, who are also of Nigerian origin.

But that represents just a small part of the eclectic mix of styles brought together posthumously by Taeger and another frequent collaborator, Vincent Taurelle.

"Rich Black" brings in the rhymes of US rapper Koreatown Oddity, while "Tres Magnifique" has nods to Tom Waits.

And it falls to young British star Lava La Rue to match the tempo set by Allen on "One Inna Million".

"We've managed to make an album that resembles Tony with some really great featured artists, not all of them very well known yet, that will give them a boost. Tony was always a smuggler in that way," said Taeger, who goes by the name Tiger Tigre for his own solo projects.

"At the start, I said, 'Damn, Tony isn't here, it's going to be very different. He obviously wanted to meet these rappers for the recordings in all four corners of the globe," he added.

"But he trusted me, he knew that I spoke the same language as him."Even without Allen, the possibility of bringing the album to the stage has not been entirely ruled out, said Taeger, who is considering a crowdfunding campaign.

"I've thought about it. There are a lot of great drummers like Questlove (of The Roots), Anderson .Paak, who knew him. They could do a few concerts to show off Tony's style."

Related Topics

Africa Young Progress Same Anderson April 2020 All Million

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation distributes aid to displaced Ir ..

13 minutes ago

IPL 2021 postponed

25 minutes ago

US to Test Launch Unarmed Minuteman III Ballistic ..

2 minutes ago

Nigeria sets up arms control center to address sec ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan govt initiates awareness sessions on n ..

2 minutes ago

India's FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Europe po ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.