Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani Mukherjee out now

Bollywood star Rani Mukherjee is all set for her comeback on the big screen.

Mumbai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2023) Bollywood star Rani Mukerji will make her comeback on the big screen after long gap of five years with upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

The trailer of the film is out now starring Rani Mukherjee. She is playing the role of a Bengali woman, who went to Norway with her husband and two children.

Mukerji is seen playing strong role as she fights to get back her children which are taken away by the authorities in Norway claiming that she is unfit as a mother.

The authorities believe that her parenting method is dangerous for the kids as she purely raised them in Indian parenting style.

The 44-years old actress will prove the Norwegian government that her ways of parenting are not harmful they just not match the Norwegian culture in the movie.

The actress said: “Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is very special. I can’t wait to see the reactions of my fans on the trailer.”

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has been directed by Ashima Chibber with support of Zee Studios and Emmay entertainment. The film will be released in theatres next month.