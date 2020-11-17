UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Urwa Hocane Wishes Happy Birthday To Sania Mirza

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:16 PM

Urwa Hocane wishes happy birthday to Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza who is currently in Karachi surprised to  her birthday party  arranged by her husband Shoaib Malik.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2020) Bollywood star Urwa Hocane wished happy birth to renowned Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza, the wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the actress also shared her picture with Sania Mirza.

“Happy Birthday you stunner ! @MirzaSania,” said the actress.

On Nov 15, 2020, Cricketer Shoaib Malik surprised Sania Mirza by arranging birthday party in Karachi that went viral on social media.

All the players attended the party and wished her “Happy Birthday”.

Sania was giggling and responding to the players by saying “Shukria—Thank you,” to everyone who was wishing her birthday.

She cut the cake amid cheers and then offer the first bite to her husband Shoaib Malik.

Sania Mirza thanked her husband for arranging surprised-birthday party.

The Indian Tennis Star is in Pakistan since last week who arrived here to support her husband Shoaib Malik in Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Tennis Bollywood Social Media Twitter Pakistan Super League Wife Shoaib Malik Urwa Hocane 2020

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree organising Al Thiqah C ..

3 minutes ago

HCSTSI President demands new toll plaza constructi ..

1 minute ago

Escape from massacre: Ethiopians recall Tigray con ..

1 minute ago

Special cleanliness operation conducted after sit- ..

1 minute ago

2,275 women, children found involved in criminal a ..

1 minute ago

SC issues notices to respondents in customs cleara ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.