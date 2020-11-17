Urwa Hocane wishes happy birthday to Sania Mirza

(@fidahassanain)

Sania Mirza who is currently in Karachi surprised to her birthday party arranged by her husband Shoaib Malik.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2020) Bollywood star Urwa Hocane wished happy birth to renowned Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza, the wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the actress also shared her picture with Sania Mirza.

“Happy Birthday you stunner ! @MirzaSania,” said the actress.

On Nov 15, 2020, Cricketer Shoaib Malik surprised Sania Mirza by arranging birthday party in Karachi that went viral on social media.

All the players attended the party and wished her “Happy Birthday”.

Sania was giggling and responding to the players by saying “Shukria—Thank you,” to everyone who was wishing her birthday.

She cut the cake amid cheers and then offer the first bite to her husband Shoaib Malik.

Sania Mirza thanked her husband for arranging surprised-birthday party.

The Indian Tennis Star is in Pakistan since last week who arrived here to support her husband Shoaib Malik in Pakistan Super League (PSL).