Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan Entralled Audience

Chand Sahkeel 44 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 01:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :A leading classical vocalist Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan had performed in a 'Mehfil' here at Hunerkada along with his son Faizan Ali Khan and Nadir Ali Khan.

Head of Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts Amna Shah told APP, that the special Mehfil would be organized at weekly jamming session.

She said the performance will start on 9:00 p.m. and all safety protocols required for COVID-19 will be strictly observed.

Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali belonged to the famous Sham Chaurasi Gharana.

This gharana is well known for the singing of vocal duets, most notably represented in modern times by the brothers Nazakat and Salamat Ali Khan.

Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan is one of the leading classical vocalists around.

Shafqat began performing at the age of seven. His first performance was at the Lahore Music Festival in 1979.

Shafqat has performed throughout Europe with several important concerts in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Holland, Spain, and Switzerland festival.

