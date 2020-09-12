UrduPoint.com
VENICE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Russian director Andrei Konchalovsky's movie "Dear Comrades!" won the Venice Film Festival's Special Jury Prize, a Sputnik correspondent reported form the ceremony on Saturday.

Accepting the prize, Konchalovsky thanked his wife Yukiya Vysotskaya, who played the film's female protagonist, as well as Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov for "providing complete freedom to create something meaningful in cinema.

The Special Jury Prize is normally awarded to films or their creators for their contribution to the cinematography at the jury's discretion.

