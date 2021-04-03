UrduPoint.com
Versatile TV Artist 'Anwar Solangi' Remembered On 13th Death Anniversary

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 01:52 PM

Versatile TV artist 'Anwar Solangi' remembered on 13th death anniversary

Famous versatile television and radio artist 'Anwar Solangi' was remembered on his 13th death anniversary on Saturday to pay homages for his lifetime services

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Famous versatile television and radio artist 'Anwar Solangi' was remembered on his 13th death anniversary on Saturday to pay homages for his lifetime services.

Anwar Solangi was born on 1944 in Shahdadpur, Sindh and he began his career as a Radio Pakistan drama artist and anchorperson in the 1960s and later joined PTV, where he acted in a number of plays.

The first of these was the Sindhi-language 'Inquiry Officer' and his lucky break came with 'Dewarain' in which he played the role of Makhan Khan, ptv news channel reported.

With about 500 plays in both urdu and Sindhi languages, to his credit, Solangi was twice awarded PTV Awards for best actor and best supporting actor.

He also acted in the Urdu film Khwahish, He also work in a ten Sindhi-language films. Anwar Solangi wrote a book under his name called Wateyoo Veh Gadroo ('Dishes of Poison'), which includes his collection of articles which were published in various newspapers, his poetry and his essays based on his personal life.

Anwar Solangi died after a long illness at the Civil Hospital, Karachi on 3 April 2008.

He was 64, Anwar was buried at the Sakhi Hassan graveyard.

