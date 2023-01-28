UrduPoint.com

What’s Love Got To Do With It? Gets Release Date

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 28, 2023 | 01:30 PM

What’s Love Got To Do With it? gets release date

The latest reports say that the movie of Jemima Khan will hit the Pakistani cinemas this year in Mach

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2023) What’s love Got To Do With It?—the movie of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Khan will hit the screening in Pakistani cinemas this year in March.

According to the reports, journalist Maliha Rehman took to Instagram and she said that the movie “may finally have a tentative release date for Pakistan”.

She wrote, “The movie, written and co-produced by #JemimaGoldsmith, directed by #ShekharKapur, with a cast that includes #ShazadLatif, #LilyJames, #ShabanaAzmi, #EmmaThompson and #SajalAly may begin screening in Pakistani cinemas this March 3rd!” .

(Details to follow)

