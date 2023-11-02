1st anniversary celebrations of Radio Pakistan’s Sports FM Channel held

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The first anniversary celebrations of Radio Pakistan’s Sports FM 94, Pakistan's only dedicated sports radio station were held here on Thursday.

The event was organized by Sports FM 94 in collaboration with Serena Hotels, said a press release issued here.

The event features attendance of people from various walks of life including the corporate circle.

Guest of honours included Saqib Rafiq President RCCI, Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi former Mayor Islamabad, and Hassan Raza former Test cricketer.

In his welcome address, In-charge Sports FM 94, Bilal Khan highlighted the journey of the past one year for the channel and also various initiatives to come.

He also thanked Radio Pakistan, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for their support in the establishment of Pakistan's first dedicated sports radio station.

Bilal also thanked various sponsors for their support including Serena Hotels, Radisson Blue, J7, Zarkoon and Wonder World.

President RCCI Saqib Rafiq in his address appreciated the initiative of a sports radio station and also expressed the desire to establish a joint consortium between RCCI and Sports FM 94.

Senior cricket expert and commentator Kashif Shabbir talked about the importance of a sports radio station in the modern era and also the impact of commentary on a radio station.

Awards and certificates were also distributed among top performers of Sports FM 94 for the past year appreciating their contributions for the channel.

Musical performances and a mimicry act were also part of the event.

At the conclusion a cake-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the first anniversary of Sports FM 94.

Director Programmes Radio Pakistan Muhammad Hassan Askari in his concluding remarks paid tributes to the team of Sports FM 94 and appreciated their hard work and dedication.

He also prayed for more success and laurels for the channel ahead.

Last year, the former Director General of Radio Pakistan Tahir Hassan initiated the establishment of a comprehensive sports FM station from Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.