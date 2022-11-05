UrduPoint.com

2022 World Cup: Country Profile - Tunisia

Muhammad Rameez Published November 05, 2022

Tunis, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Factfile on Tunisia, who are in World Cup Group D: Best World Cup performance: First round in five appearances Other honours: African champions in 2004 FIFA ranking: 30 Main clubs: Club Africain, CS Sfaxien, Esperance, Etoile Sahel How they qualified: Tunisia defeated Mali in a play-off Coach: The enormity of the task facing Jalel Kadri was laid bare a month ago in Paris when record five-time world champions Brazil trounced Tunisia 5-1 in a warm-up match. "We know France is of the same quality as Brazil," said the 50-year-old, with Denmark and Australia their other group rivals. "The World Cup draw has placed Tunisia in a very difficult section." Kadri has been in charge since March after being promoted from an assistant role when Mondher Kebaier was sacked following an Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals loss to Burkina Faso. In 20 years as a club coach, Kadri has worked in Tunisia, Libya, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Key player: Youssef Msakni has been the mainstay of the Tunisian national team for more than a decade and will be desperate to impress in Qatar having missed the 2018 World Cup in Russia due to an ankle injury. His remarkable versatility enables him to play in his preferred position of winger, but also as a central striker, a midfielder and a left-back.

Msakni spent seven seasons with two Tunisian clubs, including giants Esperance, before moving to Al Duhail in Qatar in 2013. The 32-year-old has since spent loan spells at Eupen in Belgium and with another Doha outfit, Al Arabi.

Group fixtures Nov 22: Denmark v Tunisia Nov 26: Tunisia v Australia Nov 30: Tunisia v France Possible squad Goalkeepers: Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir), Aymen Dahmen (CS Sfaxien), Mohamed Debchi (Esperance) Defenders: Ali Abdi (Caen/FRA), Dylan Bronn (Salernitana/ITA), Mohamed Drager (Luzern/SUI), Nader Ghandri (Club Africain), Bilel Ifa (Kuwait SC/KUW), Rami Kaib (Heerenveen/NED), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly/EGY), Hamza Mathlouthi (Zamalek/EGY), Mortadha Ben Ouanes (Kasimpasa/TUR), Omar Rekik (Sparta Rotterdam/NED), Montassar Talbi (Lorient/FRA), Yan Valery (Angers/FRA)Midfielders: Ghailene Chaalali (Esperance), Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Clermont/FRA), Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros/HUN), Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester Utd/ENG), Ferjani Sassi (Al Duhail/QAT), Ellyes Skhiri (Cologne/GER)Forwards: Saifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek), Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier/FRA), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC/KUW), Youssef Msakni (Al Arabi/QAT), Naim Sliti (Al Ettifaq/KSA)

