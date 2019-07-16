28th edition of PFF National Challenge Football Cup from July 19 in Peshawar

Pakistan Football Federation National Challenge Football Cup, carrying Rs. 1.2 Million prize money is commencing from July 19, 2019 here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium with top 16 departmental teams and one team of the PFF Tigers vie for the top honor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Football Federation National Challenge Football Cup, carrying Rs. 1.2 Million money is commencing from July 19, 2019 here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium with top 16 departmental teams and one team of the PFF Tigers vie for the top honor.

This was stated by Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association and Senior Vice President Pakistan Football Federation Syed Zahir Ali Shah while addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday.

Secretary Organizing Committee Basit Kamal, Chairman Pakistan Referee Qazi Asif were also present during the press conference. Syed Zahir Ali Shah disclosed that since 1979 the PFF National Challenge Football Cup is regularly being organized by Pakistan Football Federation but due to ongoing power war between two groups one led by Faisal Saleh Hayat and the other Syed Ishfaq Ali Shah, the National Cup was not held since 2008.

He said for engaging players from all across Pakistan, the decision was taken to have a national level event in Peshawar. He said a total of 16 top teams will be taking part in the National Challenge Cup with teams comprising Pakistan Army, Navy, PAF, KRL, Railways, SSGC, ANP, Masha United, Asian Sugar Mill, ptv, PCAA, Wapda, PAF Tigers, KPT, Police and Karachi United.

About the arrangements, he said, brisk arrangements continue for the smooth sailing of the Challenge Cup. He said the historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium is in excellent condition. It has floodlight facilities and some matches would also be organized under the lights, Syed Zahir Shah added.

He said the winner would be awarded Rs. 500,000, the runners-up team would get Rs. 300,000 and the third position team would be awarded Rs. 200,000 as cash prizes. The winner of the fair play trophy would be awarded Rs.

70,000, best player (Rs. 40,000), while best goal, best scorer, and best emerging players would be awarded Rs. 30,000 each.

He said all arrangements in this connection have already been completed and with the help of Pakistan Football Referees Association, top referees would be invited to hold the matches. He said two matches will be played each day one at 5.00 p.m and the other will be played under the floodlight facilities at 8.00 p.m.

Syed Zahir Shah said that so far no sponsorship contacted them for any support. He said Director General sports KP Asfandyar Khan has already extended support to the KP Football Association for holding the prestigious event of the country. It would be for the first time that Peshawar would be hosting the 28th edition of the National Challenge Football Cup here at lush green Tehmas Khan Football Stadium.

About the banning of those players who participated in the Faisal led World qualifying round, he said, they have just sent a showcase notices to all players and advises them not to go to the wrong side otherwise stern action would be taken. "It is the responsibility of the players to judge which is the actually representative body," he said. "We could not want to derailed the smooth sailing of the PFF affairs according to the decision made by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Syed Ashfaq Ali Shah led PFF," he explained.

He said FIFA has taken a very positive step by announcing normalization committee to hold fresh election of the PFF before conducting club scrutiny across Pakistan. There will be two members each of the Faisal led PFF and Syed Ashfaq led and one head of the committee would send by FIFA.

"The activities of football would continue and after the National Challenge Cup, we had chalked out a comprehensive program for the promotion of football in Pakistan," Shah concluded.