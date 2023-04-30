UrduPoint.com

2nd Torsam Khan Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2023 Gets Underway

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 30, 2023 | 08:50 PM

2nd Torsam Khan Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2023 gets underway

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The coveted 2nd Torsam Khan Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2023 sponsored by XtremeLabs got underway here at Pakistan Navy's Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex Karachi.

According to a communique on Sunday, the chief guest for the opening ceremony of the championship, General Manager of Combaxx Sports, Zubair Macha, said that the organization of the squash championship attributed to the past players including Torsam Khan is an exemplary act, sports and sponsorship go hand in hand, that is why our organization, apart from producing international quality equipment, also lays special emphasis on the patronage of sports to provide ample opportunities for the youth to play and horn their skills to shine into world class players and represent the country in future.

He said that we can produce world-class players only when players focus on their game through sheer talent and merit to take it to the next level.

Media Advisor Pakistan Olympic Association Mr. Asif Azeem, Tournament referee Mr. Naved Alam were also present on the occasion.

The following are results of the first day's play: Top seed Zeeshan Zeb beat Ali Ahmed Osmani 11/2,11/4,11/2 3/0; Saddam beat Varrun Asif 11/6,11/5,14/12 3/0 ( 21 min); Shahyan Ali beat Abdullah Yaqoob 11/5,11/1,11/1 3/0 (20 min ); Anas Ali Shah beat Cavish Farrukh 11/4,11/8,11/7 3/0 (23 min); Abdullah Nawaz beat Tabish Zahid 11/1,11/5,11/4 3/0 ( 13 min); Mutahir Ali beat M.

Zaman 11/4,7/11/6,11/2 3/1 (28 min); M Azan Khalil beat Owais Mastoor 11/4,11/7,11/7 3/0 (27 min); Mehmood Mehboob beat Abdul Basit 11/4,11/8,11/9 3/0 (23 min); Muhammad Farhan beat Mudabbir Ahmed 11/4,11/3,11/3 3/0 (19 min); Usman Nadeem bt Xavier John11/1,11/9,11/6 3/0 (25 min); M. Ahmed beat Bilal islam 11/9,9/11,8/11,12/10,11/5 3/2 (47 min); Talha Saeed beat Fahad Aziz 11/6,8/11,11/4,11/7 3/1 (24 min ; Anas Khan beat Ch. Nasir 11/4,11/3,11/5 3/0 (13 min) ; Hikmat yar Khan beat Mehrab Khan 11/4,11/6,11/4 3/0 (20 min); 2nd seed Abdul Qadir bt Rohan Amjad 11/2,11/6,11/4 3/0 (12 min).

The Women and Boy's Under -15 and PSA Satellite will be played on Saturday (today) at 10 am at Pakistan N.avy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan squash complex Karachi.

