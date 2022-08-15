3-day Badminton Championship inaugurated

Administrator district East Rahmatullah Sheikh on Monday inaugurated three-day Badminton Championship in collaboration with Sindh Badminton Association at Physical Training Institute Safoora here

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Administrator district East Rahmatullah Sheikh on Monday inaugurated three-day Badminton Championship in collaboration with Sindh Badminton Association at Physical Training Institute Safoora here.

Senior Executive Engineer M&E Imtiaz Bhutto and other notables were also present, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh said that there is not dearth of talent in the country and we need to encourage the youth. Public and private sector should play its role in their respective spheres to encourage the youth, he added.

Rahmatullah Sheikh and other guests were also presented gifts of traditional Sindhi Ajrak.