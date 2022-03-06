3rd Tennis Lovers Junior National Tennis Championship: Bilal Asim wins three crowns

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Bilal Asim (SICAS) clinched triple crowns in the 3rd Tennis Lovers Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 here at the Punjab Tennis academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday.

Bilal Asim, the rising star, played tremendous tennis throughout the event and overpowered his opponents in the respective categories to win the boys U-18 singles and doubles titles and boys U-16 singles title. Bilal first won the boys U-18 final, where he outpaced talented Hamid Israr 6-3, 6-2. He doubled his crowns, when he, partnering with Hamid Israr, outlasted the spirited duo of Asad Zaman and Nadir Reza Mirza by 6-4, 6-3 in boys U-18 doubles final. Bilal completed the hat-trick of crowns, when he thrashed promising Asad Zaman by 6-0, 6-0 in the boys U-16 final.

In the girls U-18 final, brilliant Zahra Suleman beat spirited Ashtafila Arif with a margin of 3-6, 7-5, 10-3 after a tough fight and clinched the title. The boys U-14 title was claimed by Nadir Reza Mirza, who overwhelmed Ahtesham Humayun by 6-2, 6-2. The boys U-14 doubles title was lifted by Ahtesham/Hamza Roman, who defeated promising pair of Abubakar Talha and Zohaib Afzal Malik 6-1, 7-5.

Zohaib Afzal Malik and partner Abubakar Talha secured the boys/girls U-12 doubles title, when they toppled the duo of Omer Jawad and Ismail Aftab 6-0, 6-3 in the final. The boys/girls U-12 title was claimed by Umar Jawad, who routed Zohaib Afzal Malik 6-2, 6-2. M Shayan Afridi won the boys/girls U-10 title by beating young Hajra Suhail 4-1, 4-1. In boys/girls U-8, Salman Pirzada grabbed gold, Ehsan Bari silver and Aiman Rehan bronze medal. In boys/girls U-6, Musa Pirzada earned gold, Mamnoon Bari silver and Ibrahim Siraj bronze medal.

PLTA Secretary General Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and he, along with some prominent tennis lovers, gave away winning trophies and shields to the winners. The Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) extended the felicitations to Madam Aneesa Agha, Amir Malik, Hassan Said, Rehman Ullah, Sohail Raza, Mrs Sajjad Wahla, Sohail Raza and Dr Anees Ahmad for their all-out support and cooperation in making this event a success.