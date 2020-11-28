UrduPoint.com
4th National Mas-Wrestling Championship Postponed Due To Covid-19

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 12:44 PM

4th national Mas-Wrestling Championship postponed due to Covid-19

4th Kyrgyz Ambassador National Mas-Wrestling Championship which was scheduled from December 4 in the city was postponed due to Current situation of Covid-19

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :4th Kyrgyz Ambassador National Mas-Wrestling Championship which was scheduled from December 4 in the city was postponed due to Current situation of Covid-19.

President Pakistan Mas-wrestling federation Furqan Khan said that the two days event was scheduled at sports stadium Multan.

He informed that they have held many meetings with Authorities concerned regarding this event but unfortunately couldn't proceed further and put anyone life in danger.

Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation has decided to postponed the above mentioned event and would proceed after the situation got better, he added.

It is worth mentioning here that the Mas-Wrestling Championship was scheduled from December 4 to December 6.

APP /sak

