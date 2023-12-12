Open Menu

9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan Championships Commence

Muhammad Rameez Published December 12, 2023 | 06:02 PM

9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan Championships commence

The 9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championships 2023 commenced at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The 9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championships 2023 commenced at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday.

The prestigious tennis event is held annually in memory of the late Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan, mother of the President PTF Senator Salim Saifullah Khan.

Anwar Saifullah Khan, former federal minister was the chief guest and Senator Usman Saifullah Khan was the guest of honour at the opening ceremony. 

Anwar Saifullah Khan said that the championship was very close to his heart because it was in the loving memory of his late mother, as the event refreshed her memories. He wished all the participants the very best in the event. 

The opening ceremony was also attended by Saeed Ahmad Khan, Senior Vice President PTF, Col.Gul Rehman (R) Secretary General PTF and a large number of fans, players, coaches and mediapersons. The event is sponsored by the Saif Group of Companies.

A large number of players, including all the top players Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid, Barkatullah, Shahzad Khan, Yousaf Khalil, Heera Ashiq, Sarah Ibrahim Khan, Meheq Khokhar and Amna Ali Qayum are participating in the mega event.  

As many as 296 entries have been received in six different categories - Men’s, Singles, Men’s Doubles, Ladies Singles, Boys 18&under Singles, Boys 14&under Singles, and Boys/Girls 12&under Singles.

 

Results:

Men’s Singles  1st Round: Hamid Israr bt Zaryab Khan 5-7,7-6(1), 7-6(2); Barkatullah bt M. Huzaifa Khan 6-3,6-0; Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-0,6-0; Hasheesh Kumar bt Hamza Roman 6-3,6-3; Muzammil Murtaza bt Uzair Khan 6-2,6-1; Mudassir Murtaza bt Syed Nofil Kaleem 6-2,6-1; Yousaf Khalil bt Ahtesham Humayun 6-0,6-2; M.Salar bt Abdal Haider 6-4,6-4; Muhammad Shoaib bt M. Hamza Aasim 6-2,6-3; Shahzad Khan bt Saqib Hayat 7-6(4),6-4; Muhammad Abid bt Imran Bhatti 6-1,6-0; Abdullah Adnan bt Faizan Fayyaz 6-0,6-2; Sami Zeb Khan bt Ahmed Babar 6-4,6-2; M. Talha Khan bt Abbas Khan 6-1,6-2; Aqeel Khan bt Asad Zaman 6-0,6-2; 

Boys Singles 18& under 1st Round: Asad Zaman bt Abdul Basit 6-3,7-6(2); Kashan Tariq bt M.Yahya 6-4,6-4; Hamid Israr bt Azan Shahid 6-0,6-0; Mustansir Ali Khan bt Waqas Janas 4-6,7-5,6-2; Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Inam Qadir 6-0,6-3; Nabeel Ali Qayum bt 6-3,0-6,6-1;M.Salar Khan bt Rayyan Khan 6-4,6-2

Boys Singles 14& under 1st Round: Muzammil Bhand bt Saqib Ali 4-1,4-0; M.Shakib bt Majid Ali Bachani 4-0,4-1

Men’s Singles Qualifying Final Round: Asad bt Danish 6-1; Abbas Khan bt Kashan Tariq 6-3; Abdal Haider bt Rafay 6-4; Huzaima Abdul Rehman w/o Hamid; Waqas Malik bt Azeem Khan 6-3; M. Huzaifa Khan bt Roshaan; Zaryab Khan bt Ilham Khan Wazir 6-4; Jibran ul Haq bt Aadil 6-2

More Stories From Sports