AAA Associates host English journalists players

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The AAA Associates hosted a meet and greet for the English Journalists players of London Media Cricket Club here at it's head office.

The English Journalists players met with the Chairman AAA Associates Fawad Bashir, MD AAA Associates Lt. Col. (Retd) Shahzad Ali Kiani, CEO AAA Builder Farooq Bashir, Country Head AAA Associates Umer Shaukat and Head of Communication AAA Associates Shazad Sikandar, said a press release issued here.

Kits were awarded to the English team and souvenirs were exchanged between AAA Associates and England Journalists Cricket Team as a token of remembrance.

The London Media Cricket Club was briefed with the projects launched and delivered by AAA Associates in Pakistan particularly in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

AAA Associates Chairman Sheikh Fawad Bashir while expressing his gratitude said, "AAA Associates has always supported sports on all levels. Hosting foreign players depict a positive image of the country to the world and we vouch to project that image to the world."Managing Director AAA Associates Shahzad Ali Kiani said, "Such sporting events inculcate a sense of fraternity and humanity across borders. They help boost sports tourism and also provide employment opportunities."Players of the London Media Cricket Club had come to Pakistan for a planned tour to play three friendly cricket matches at Sialkot, Lahore and Rawalpindi. The match scheduled with AAA Associates was unfortunately cancelled due to rain. However, the events and visit opened the door to many such sporting exchanges in near future.