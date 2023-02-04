About 3,000 LEAs personnel deployed for PSL match in Quetta: DIG

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Quetta Azfar Mahsar on Saturday said that some 3,000 personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies have been deployed for the security of the PSL match in Quetta

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Quetta Azfar Mahsar on Saturday said that some 3,000 personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies have been deployed for the security of the PSL match in Quetta.

Addressing a press conference here at Quetta Press Club, DIG said that all arrangements have been finalized for the peaceful conduct of PSL match.

Snipers on tall buildings have also been deployed to ensure foolproof security for the people gathering at Bugti Stadium Quetta.

He urged the people to cooperate with the personnel of Law enforcement agencies during the match to be held at Quetta on February 5.

DIG said that the public is requested to cooperate with the security agencies on the occasion of the exhibition match.

"All the law enforcement agencies are working day and night to ensure the PSL match is played peacefully in Quetta," he added.