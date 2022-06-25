UrduPoint.com

Adopted Sports Awareness Seminar At District Social Welfare Office

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Adopted Sports Awareness Seminar at District Social Welfare Office

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Adopted Sports Awareness Seminar organized by Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at District Social Welfare Office, Peshawar.

The seminar is part of the ongoing awareness campaign launched by Directorate General Sports KP regarding awareness being given to the people regarding the person with different abilities besides involving, motivating and encouraging them to play sports.

The seminar was focused on the provision of facilities and formulating policy.

The seminar was addressed by Zawar Zia Noor, Ayaz Khan, Engineer Irfan, International Athletes Ehsan Danish, Altaf Khan, Masood-ur-Rehman, Habibullah and principles of various educational institutions, senior teachers.

On the occasion, Deputy Director Sports Jamshed Baloch, Assistant Director Ashfaq Ahmed, Sajid Afridi were present in the seminar.

He has also played an important role in the development of the sports field, education, industry and politics in various fields, including special persons.

He said that the Directorate General Sports KP is holding regular games for people with different abilities which is encouraging them. He also briefed them about sports events for the persons with different abilities, provision of much needed facilities, provision of opportunities, etc.

According to Deputy Director Sports Jamshed Baloch, first of all, emphasis has been laid on improving the facilities.

Attempts are being made to provide facilities for the disabled in every playground so that they can practice and move on. Provide opportunities for them to show off their best skills.

