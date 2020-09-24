Amir denies reports he is leaving Bolton for Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan has shunned reports that he is leaving his traditional northern roots in Bolton behind for the glamour of Dubai.

Some media reports in the middle East stated that the Olympic silver medallist will upsticks and move to the Dubai.

One report said that the 33-year-old is looking to move in the coming months with his wife Faryal, two daughters and four-month son Mohammed, apparently so that his elder daughter can start her new school year in Dubai.

But Amir said that the reports were 'not true'. "I'm still living in the UK, just getting a holiday home there [Dubai]," he was quoted as saying by The Bolton news.

He said his new reality tv show Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton was currently being filmed in the town.