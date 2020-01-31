Pakistan's promising young fast bowler Musa Khan has said that he had improved his bowling skills a great deal under the supervision of fast bowling coach Waqar Younas and his run-up and line and length were far better

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan's promising young fast bowler Musa Khan has said that he had improved his bowling skills a great deal under the supervision of fast bowling coach Waqar Younas and his run-up and line and length were far better.

"I was quite raw when I made my debut but would do well against Bangladesh, if selected, as I feel more confident after working with Pakistan's fast bowling legend Waqar Younas", he said while responding to the media men at the Gaddafi stadium here on Friday.

To a query, he said being short statured was not an impediment for a fast bowler, adding that he was working hard in the nets and was sure to do well for the country.

He was working hard alongside the pack of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah About his preferred format, the budding fast bowler said, "Though I wish to represent Pakistan in all three format but I am more for playing test cricket for the country".

Musa Khan, to another query, said playing before the home crowd was more advantageous as it allowed you to perform free of pressure.

Clarifying on his birth place, Musa Khan said he was born and bred in Rawalpindi and played all his cricket from the twin city. "I do not hail from KPK although I have my roots there", he added.