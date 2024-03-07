Open Menu

Aqeel Earns Victory In National Ranking Tennis

Muhammad Rameez Published March 07, 2024 | 06:23 PM

Aqeel earns victory in National Ranking Tennis

Top seed Aqeel Khan defeated Hamza Roman in men's single of 4th Chairman POF Board, National Ranking Tennis Tournament at POF Tennis Complex on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Top seed Aqeel Khan defeated Hamza Roman in men's single of 4th Chairman POF Board, National Ranking Tennis Tournament at POF Tennis Complex on Thursday.

On the fourth day of the tournament, in Men's Single Aqeel beat Hamza Roman with 6-0, 6-1.

Shoaib beat Barkat Ullah with 6-3, 6-2, Yousaf Khalil beat Muzammil Murtaza with 6-2, 6-1 and Abid beat Abdullah Adnan with 6-1, 6-1.

In Boys under 18, Faizan defeated Ehsan Bari with 4-1, 4-1. Hamza Roman beat Salar with 6-4, 7-5.

In the girls Under 18, Soha Ali beat Sheeza Sajid with 0-6, 6-2, 6-4. Lalarukh Sajid defeated Mahrukh Sajid with

6-4, 7-6(4).

The tournament was being organized under the auspices of POF sports Control board and Pakistan Tennis Federation.

Top-ranking male and female players are participating in contests during the tournament. The semifinals and finals would be played on March 8 and 9.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Sports Bari Male March Top

Recent Stories

Physical assualt case through blackmailing registe ..

Physical assualt case through blackmailing registered

2 minutes ago
 International Academic Conference at GCWUS

International Academic Conference at GCWUS

2 minutes ago
 LUMHS holds seminar on International Women’s day

LUMHS holds seminar on International Women’s day

2 minutes ago
 May-9 case: ATC declares Hammad Azhar, Aslam Iqbal ..

May-9 case: ATC declares Hammad Azhar, Aslam Iqbal as POs

3 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to 33 accused in Jinnah House atta ..

ATC grants bail to 33 accused in Jinnah House attack case

18 minutes ago
 PAC organized divisional level painting competitio ..

PAC organized divisional level painting competitions

18 minutes ago
77 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

77 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

18 minutes ago
 Police to ensure security during Ramadan

Police to ensure security during Ramadan

18 minutes ago
 PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries

PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries

25 minutes ago
 NMU holds streamers seminar on sugar control in Ra ..

NMU holds streamers seminar on sugar control in Ramazan

25 minutes ago
 15 dead, 1,497 injured in Punjab road accidents

15 dead, 1,497 injured in Punjab road accidents

25 minutes ago
 Encroachments cleared at Clock Tower Chowk, bazaar ..

Encroachments cleared at Clock Tower Chowk, bazaars

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports