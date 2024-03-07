Aqeel Earns Victory In National Ranking Tennis
Muhammad Rameez Published March 07, 2024 | 06:23 PM
Top seed Aqeel Khan defeated Hamza Roman in men's single of 4th Chairman POF Board, National Ranking Tennis Tournament at POF Tennis Complex on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Top seed Aqeel Khan defeated Hamza Roman in men's single of 4th Chairman POF Board, National Ranking Tennis Tournament at POF Tennis Complex on Thursday.
On the fourth day of the tournament, in Men's Single Aqeel beat Hamza Roman with 6-0, 6-1.
Shoaib beat Barkat Ullah with 6-3, 6-2, Yousaf Khalil beat Muzammil Murtaza with 6-2, 6-1 and Abid beat Abdullah Adnan with 6-1, 6-1.
In Boys under 18, Faizan defeated Ehsan Bari with 4-1, 4-1. Hamza Roman beat Salar with 6-4, 7-5.
In the girls Under 18, Soha Ali beat Sheeza Sajid with 0-6, 6-2, 6-4. Lalarukh Sajid defeated Mahrukh Sajid with
6-4, 7-6(4).
The tournament was being organized under the auspices of POF sports Control board and Pakistan Tennis Federation.
Top-ranking male and female players are participating in contests during the tournament. The semifinals and finals would be played on March 8 and 9.
