Army, Wapda, Navy Win Inaugural Matches Of Ramazan Cup Basketball Tournament
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Army, Lycans A, Wapda and Navy registered big wins on the first day pool round matches in the women's ’s and departmental categories of All Pakistan 3x3 Ramazan Cup Basketball Tournament here at outdoor basketball courts of Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad on Friday.
The event is taking place under the aegis of Federal Basketball Association (FBBA).
In the women’s category, Pakistan Army showed complete dominance to defeat AK White by 16-3 points. Army's Aamina Mohsin scored 6 and Aiman Riaz scored four points.
In the second match, Lycans A won by 11-2 points against Lycans Juniors with the help of Farhna Naz's five points and Fariha Mushtaq's three points, while in the third match, Lycans B defeated AK Purple.
