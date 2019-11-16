UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Army Wins 33rd National Games Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, KP Take Fairplay Trophy

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 08:59 PM

Army wins 33rd National Games Quaid-e-Azam trophy, KP take fairplay trophy

Pakistan Army clinched the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for the 24th times when its secured 7909 points with 150 gold medals, 134 silver and 96 bronze medals and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa awarded fairplay trophy of the 33rd National Games which concluded after a colourful closing ceremony

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Army clinched the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for the 24th times when its secured 7909 points with 150 gold medals, 134 silver and 96 bronze medals and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa awarded fairplay trophy of the 33rd National Games which concluded after a colourful closing ceremony.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman was the chief guest on this occasion. He also awarded awarded the Quiad-e-Azam trophy to Pakistan Army and fairplay to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's two gold medalists Murad Ahmad (karate) and Murad Ali (Badminton). Besides Governor President Pakistan Olympic Association Lt. Gen (Retd) Arif Hassan, Secretary Khalid Mehmood, President KP Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, Secretary sports Kamran Rehman, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak, Managing Director Tourism Corporation Junaid Khan, players and large number of spectators were also present.

It was a tight security measures in and around the Peshawar Sports Complex by the security forces to ensure security to the 10,000 players' part of the 33rd edition of the National Games. Besides Pakistan Army, Pakistan Wapda secured second position with 7093 points when it grabbed 148 gold medal, 99 silver medals and 73 bronze medals. Pakistan Railways got fourth position with 1815 points with 12 gold, 20 silver medals and 73 bronze medals.

Pakistan Navy took fourth position with 1770 points with 21 Gold, 24 Silver and 22 Bronze Medals. PAF got 1426 points, 11 gold, 16 silver and 31 bronze medals. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained at seventh with 1287 points, by grabbing two gold, five silver and 34 bronze medals.

HEC with 11 gold medal, 11 silver and 38 bronze medals got 8th position. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won more medals and points than HEC in 33rd National Games, which is a huge achievement. HEC players have been on the points table before, but this time KP players performing 1285 points with 'two gold' five silver medals and 34 bronze medals.

Earlier, the grand closing ceremony was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Hina Khan, followed by well prepared National Anthem by the children of Agriculture Model school.

A total of 10,000 athletes from 14 different units including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Punjab, Pakistan Police, Sindh, Balochistan, Wapda, Railways, HEC, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and host Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took part in the mega event.

The Games is costing cost Rs 220 million which aimed at to portray a soft image of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in rest of the world. "We are peace loving and believe in peace and through this mega national games, we are giving a message of peace to the rest of the world," Governor Shah Farman said in brief talks soon after arrival.

International-standard facilities at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda, Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar, Jamrud Sports Complex, Khyber District, Peshawar Sports Complex and Abbottabad Sports Complex hosted all the 32 Men and 27 Women disciplines. It is worth mentioning here that KP got the honor of holding these Games for the 7th times earlier KP organized these Games in 1958, 1974, 1982, 1990, 1998 and 2010.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Pakistan Navy Police Governor Sports Abbottabad Punjab Agriculture Badminton Charsadda Jamrud Junaid Khan Hina Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women HEC Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE Leaders send condolences to King Salman on dea ..

16 minutes ago

Govt. successfully moving towards destination of N ..

2 minutes ago

Three Taliban-Linked Militants Remain in Afghan Pr ..

2 minutes ago

15 'criminals' arrested in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court allows Nawaz, Shehbaz to travel ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Waste Management Company MD reviews cleanli ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.